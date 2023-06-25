Mohali: Speeding truck snuffs out 45-year-old woman’s life

A 45-year-old woman was killed in an accident that took place near the railway flyover in Derrabassi on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Gurjit Kaur, wife of Gurdev Singh, a resident of Bhankharpur village. Gurdev Singh escaped unhurt in the accident.

Gurjit Kaur along with her husband had come to a government hospital in Derabassi. (HT Files)

According to information, Gurjit Kaur along with her husband had come to a government hospital in Derabassi.

She was riding pillion with her husband and going towards Mubarakpur via the link road when a speeding truck from the rear hit the motorcycle. She fell on the road and was crushed to death on the spot.

Soon after the incident, a crowd gathered at the spot. The truck driver managed to flee the spot. The cops have registered a case against unidentified truck driver under Section 304- A of the IPC for reckless driving causing death and started an investigation.