46 more infected with dengue in Chandigarh tricity area

Forty-six fresh dengue infections were reported in the tricity on Wednesday with Mohali reporting 23 cases, Chandigarh 21 and Panchkula 2. No death was reported in any of the three jurisdictions on the day.

On Tuesday, tricity had recorded 40 cases.

After a peak in October, the cases seem to be ebbing out with a dip in temperature. Mohali’s dengue count this year now stands at 3,713, while the death count is 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,294 cases so far, besides three fatalities. Panchkula’s case tally stands at 832, with one death so far this year.

9 fresh Covid infections in tricity

The daily Covid-19 infection tally continues to fluctuate in tricity with nine fresh infections on Wednesday against the three cases on Tuesday. As many as eight cases were reported from Mohali while one got infected in Chandigarh. Panchkula, however, didn’t report any fresh infection on for the second consecutive day.

So far in November, Mohali has reported two Covid fatalities while no death has been reported in Chandigarh and Panchkula.

Tricity’s active cases tally stands at 90, with 50 patients still being infected in Mohali, 29 in Chandigarh, and 11 in Panchkula.