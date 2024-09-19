46 PU faculty among world’s top 2% scientists, says Stanford University report

As many as 46 Panjab University (PU) faculty members have made it in the Top 2% Scientists of the World list released by Stanford University (SU) on Tuesday night. This is the highest ever number of PU teachers in top 2% list as per PU officials, which majorly consists of scientists from sciences and engineering disciplines. The PU scientists who features in the Stanford list. (HT File)

The list is divided into two categories, based on career-long research and based on research in 2023.

The subject-wise bibliometric analysis was conducted by a team of scientists from SU and the Elsevier BV- a leading scientific publisher. Scientists have been classified into 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields, according to the standard science-metrix classification.The selection is based on the top 1,00,000 scientists by c-score or a percentile rank of 2% or above in the sub-field.

For career-long research category, there are 24 PU scientists, including professors Kewal Krishan, Harsh Nayyar, Harminder Pal Singh, Navneet Kaur, SK Tripathi, MM Aggarwal, L Kumar, Sushil Kumar Kansal, Daizy R Batish, Santosh Kumar Upadhyay, Sonal Singhal, Rohit Sharma, SK Tomar, Vishal Gupta, Jaswinder Singh, I Aggarwal, SK Kulkarni, Ashish Dhir, Bhupinder Singh, Anil Kumar, Kanwaljit Chopra, Indu Pal Kaur, VR Sinha and OP Katare.

For the single year data list, there are 23 scientists, including SK Mehta, Suman Mor, Gargi Ghoshal, Navpreet Kaur, Shweta Sharma, Sanjay Chhibber, Rajat Sandhir, Vishal Sharma, Ravneet Kaur, Neera Garg, Sanjeev Gautam, Mamta Juneja, Prince Sharma, Monika Nehra, Subhash Chander, Chetan Sharma, Gurjaspreet Singh, Gaurav Verma, Subash C Sahoo, Anurag Kuhad, Gajanand Sharma, Renu Chadha, Anil Kumar Singla. Among these, Gajanand Sharma is a research scholar and not included in PU’s list of faculty.

Speaking about the results, PU’s director of research and development cell Harsh Nayyar said, “This is our best showing in the list. When it was first started around 2020, there were only 11 professors in the first edition. Now we have been able to increase the number four fold.”

Nayyar added that the increase has come as PU researches are now choosing good quality topics which are getting a higher number of citations. Their focus will be on also including younger professors in the list in the coming years, and they will aim to increase the number by 10-20% in next year’s list.

Vice-chancellor Renu Vig added that it is remarkable that the number has increased from 32 to 46 this year and it will reflect in the next yearly rankings of PU.