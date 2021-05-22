Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 4,854 people sought counselling in HP during pandemic: Health officials
4,854 people sought counselling in HP during pandemic: Health officials

Most of the patients suffer from anxiety, worries, non-specific psychological distress, depression, stress symptoms including PTSD, insomnia, hallucinations, paranoia and suicidal ideation, says National Rural Health Mission director Nipun Jindal
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:43 AM IST
With the lockdown in place to the contain the virus spread in Himachal, people infected with Covid-19 who are under home isolation are suffering from the anxiety, said National Rural Health Mission director Nipun Jindal.

Majority of the patients suffer from anxiety, worries, non-specific psychological distress, depression, stress symptoms including PTSD, insomnia, hallucinations, paranoia and suicidal ideation, he added.

“People are also worried about how will they get their medications during the curfew. Patients in isolation also have symptoms of anxiety and had been contacting us. Those in hospital isolation are highly vulnerable to experiencing psychiatric symptoms, which may be either due to direct effects of the illness, reactionary or sometimes side effects of the medications like steroids or other drugs,” Jindal said.

So far, 4,854 people have reached out to doctors and counsellors through different helplines set up by the government . Out of them, 2,337 patients have been counselled since January this year.

Anxiety, anger, depression, fear of contracting infection and frustration due to inability to meet people and go out freely are the common emotions with most of the people. Some people, who are vulnerable or have pre-existing mental health issues, have clinically significant depression and anxiety or even may develop suicidal ideation,” said Dr Dinesh Dutt Sharma, head of psychiatry department, IGMC.

The pandemic has brought multiple challenges in addition to the disease and during this period, renewed emphasis is required on the mental health issues of Covid patients during their illness, post-Covid period, people with pre-existing history of psychiatric disorders as well as mental health concerns faced by the public, Jindal added.

He said health helpline 104 was providing counselling services related to mental health and de-addiction.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
