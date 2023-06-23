Ludhiana: 4-year-old killed in mishap, parents injured

A 4-year-old boy was killed, while three other members of the family, including his parents and 8-month-old brother, suffered severe injuries after an over-speeding car hit their motorcycle on the national highway in Khanna on Friday.

After the mishap, the driver of the car tried to escape. A passerby gave a chase to the accused in his SUV and nabbed him. He was handed over to the police.

According to police, the family of four, hailing from Uttam Deep Singh of Attapur village of Sirhind, was heading back home from Machhiwara on a motorcycle including a 4-year-old and an 8-month old toddler.

When they were crossing Khanna on the national highway, an over speeding car hit their vehicle from behind near bus stand. The impact of the collision was so strong that family fell on the roadside.

The deceased’s father stated that when he gathered some consciousness, he found his wife and two sons lying severely injured on the road.

The locals rushed them to civil hospital in Khanna where the 4-year-old child was declared dead.

SHO Hemant Malhotra from City Khanna-1 police station said that the police have initiated investigation into the matter and an FIR will be registered against the car driver.