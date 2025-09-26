4-year-old’s abduction and murder in Himachal: Protest held seeking justice

Residents with blind folds on their eyes and black badges once again took to the street seeking justice for Yug, 4, who was kidnapped and murdered in 2014. Family of Yug Gupta and locals during protest in Himachal on Thursday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)

Yug, who was abducted from his courtyard in busy Ram Bazaar in the heart of the town on June 14, 2014, was tortured and killed after seven days, even before the first call for ransom of ₹3.6 crore was made. His skeletal remains were recovered two years later from a water tank of the Shimla municipal corporation in Kelston on August 22, 2016, after the inquiry was handed over to the CID (crime) branch. The case sparked outrage with candlelight marches and protests, demanding swift justice. Describing the heinous crime as “rarest among rare”, the district and sessions court on September 5, 2018, awarded the death sentence to the convicts under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 364(a) (kidnapping for murder for ransom). However, on September 23, the HC commuted the death sentence handed to two convicts by a sessions court to life term, while acquitting the third of all the charges.

The protest was held on Thursday against the decision of HC. The division bench of justices Vivek Singh Thakur and Rakesh Kainthla on September 23, had sentenced Chander Sharma, 26, and Vikrant Bakshi, 22, to life term and acquitted Tejinder Pal, 29, of all charges.

In the protest march, the family members wore blindfolds while other protestors supported black bands shouting slogans against the order.

Yug’s father, Vinod Gupta, said, “Even after 11 years since Yug’s murder, we have not received justice from the court . The high court’s decision proves that the law is truly blind, and therefore, today we staged a protest against the verdict with blindfolds. It is beyond comprehension on what basis the court acquitted one accused, even though he was also guilty in the murder case,”

He added, “We will challenge this HC decision in the Supreme Court and will continue to fight for justice until our last breath.”