A four-year-old boy fell into a 220-foot-deep borewell at Dhaneora village in Ambala district of Haryana on Tuesday morning, triggering a multi-agency rescue operation.

4-yr-old boy falls into 220-ft-deep borewell in Ambala, rescue op on

The incident occurred around 7am when the boy, Nirbhay Singh, was out in the fields with his uncle and cousin. He accidentally slipped into the open shaft dug for a tubewell.

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Upon hearing Nirbhay’s screams, the family raised the alarm and alerted police, who then informed the district administration.

Ambala deputy commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar rushed to the site to oversee the operations.

Tomar said the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) initiated the rescue, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the Indian Army were called in to assist.

The open borewell shaft into which four-year-old Nirbhay fell around 7am on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

“A joint operation is being carried out to rescue the child. We can see him via camera, and he is stable. Supplies are being sent to him based on the situation, but our priority is to rescue him at the earliest,” Tomar added.

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{{^usCountry}} Rescuers have lowered a camera into the borewell and are monitoring Nirbhay’s movements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rescuers have lowered a camera into the borewell and are monitoring Nirbhay’s movements. {{/usCountry}}

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The incident evokes chilling memories of the July 21, 2006, rescue of five-year-old Prince Kumar in Haryana’s neighbouring Kurukshetra district. Prince’s 50-hour ordeal inside a 60-foot borewell was India’s first major televised rescue mission, captivating the nation and ultimately prompting the Supreme Court to issue strict guidelines for capping abandoned borewells.