Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

5 armed men take away car after opening fire in Ludhiana

The victim has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir
. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car. (Representative Image/HT )
Published on Apr 10, 2022 02:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Five men opened fire at a 33-year-old man and robbed him of his car on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road on Friday night.

The victim, Manpreet Singh, of Dhandra Road, has been admitted to the Civil Hospital. Manpreet sells readymade garments in his Mahindra Logan car outside Gurudwara Manji Sahib, Alamgir. On Friday night, around 10pm, he had just finished for the day and was packing up his wares, when three masked men turned up and asked him to handover the keys of the car.

When he resisted, the accused opened fire on him. The bullet missed the target but the splinters hit his leg. After the victim fell on the road, the accused snatched the keys and drove away. The miscreants also took away his mobile phone, which was in his car.

Sub-inspector Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said the police have lodged an FIR under Sections 395 (punishment for dacoity) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections of the Arms Act.

“Police are scanning CCTVs installed in the area. The accused had fled towards Malerkotla, “ he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP