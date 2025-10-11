5 days on, accused in Una youth’s murder nabbed

Five days after a 19-year-old youngster from Una, Himachal Pradesh, was shot dead in a drunken brawl during a house party in Kharar, the accused was nabbed on Friday. The flat where the murder took place in the wee hours of October 5. (HT File)

Identified as Harvinder Singh alias Harry, 22, the accused was produced in court and sent two-day police remand.

Kharar deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Karan Singh Sandhu revealed that two teams were constituted to trace the accused. “We nabbed him with the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence,” the DSP said.

On October 5, a friend of the accused was hosting a party at his rented flat in Villa Plazio Society, Khanpur. Both Harvinder and victim, Shivang Rana, a BCA student at Government College, Una, were guests at the party. In all, seven persons were present in the flat at the time. Around 5 am, an argument broke out between Harvinder and Shivang. In a fit of rage, Harvinder allegedly took out a pistol and shot Shivang in the head while he was sitting on the bed. Shocked after the firing, the accused fled the spot on a motorcycle. Manav, another guest at the party, informed the police.

During questioning, Harvinder told police that he was unaware that the gun was loaded and claimed it had been handed to him by another friend. “He revealed that an argument broke out between him and the victim during the party, despite their friendship. In a fit of rage, he placed the weapon on the victim’s head and pulled the trigger,” the DSP said. The post-mortem confirmed that the bullet entered through Shivang’s temple and remained lodged inside his head, with no exit wound.

Police said the weapon used in the murder was country-made and unlicensed, and efforts are on to recover it. Investigators are still not clear about the reason behind the argument between the two friends.