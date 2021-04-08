5 DCs given additional charge of other districts in Haryana

The Haryana government on Thursday gave additional charge of other districts to five deputy commissioners (DCs) after the incumbent DCs proceeded on training.

Bhiwani deputy commissioner Rajesh Jogpal will hold the additional charge of the Charkhi Dadri DC during the training period of Jaibir Singh Arya, while Dhirendra Khadgata, who is the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Mewat Development Agency and the Nuh DC, has been given additional charge of the Palwal DC during the training period of Naresh Kumar.

Hisar DC Dr Priyanka Soni will hold the additional charge of the Fatehabad DC in the absence of Narhari Singh Banger, while Mahendragarh DC Ajay Kumar has been given the additional charge of the Rewari DC during the training period of Yashendra Singh.

Krishna Kumar, who is the Haryana Shehri Vikas Parishad (HSVP) administrator in Faridabad and additional director of urban estate in Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the Faridabad DC during the training period of Yashpal Singh, an official spokesperson said.