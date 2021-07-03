Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 dead, as many hurt as SUV plunges into gorge in J&K
chandigarh news

5 dead, as many hurt as SUV plunges into gorge in J&K

At least five people died and as many were injured after a Srinagar-bound cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district around 4
By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 01:28 AM IST
(Image for representational purpose only)

At least five people died and as many were injured after a Srinagar-bound cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district around 4.30pm on Friday.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) PD Nitya said, the SUV veered off the road after hitting another vehicle at Digdol.

Soon after the mishap, Ramban police along with QRT, UTDRF and Indian Army rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured have been identified driver Khadim Hussain of Neel, Asmeena, 15, of Neel, Jeevan Singh, 30 of Panthyal, Naima Bano, 16, of Neel and Sukhdev Singh, 80, of Pantiyal.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital in Ramban where they are undergoing treatment.

Identities of those who died in the accident are being ascertained.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kitten upsets ‘toy’ while playing with it. Watch hilarious video to find out why

Pictures of dog enjoying ice cream will make you crave for some dessert too

This couple that travels across India on a Bullet with sidecar is inspiring many

Alien memes erupt on Twitter after sonic boom in Bengaluru on World UFO Day
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Indian Railways
Covid vaccine
Petrol Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP