5 dead, as many hurt as SUV plunges into gorge in J&K

At least five people died and as many were injured after a Srinagar-bound cab plunged into a gorge in Ramban district around 4.30pm on Friday.

Ramban senior superintendent of police (SSP) PD Nitya said, the SUV veered off the road after hitting another vehicle at Digdol.

Soon after the mishap, Ramban police along with QRT, UTDRF and Indian Army rushed to the spot and started rescue operations.

The injured have been identified driver Khadim Hussain of Neel, Asmeena, 15, of Neel, Jeevan Singh, 30 of Panthyal, Naima Bano, 16, of Neel and Sukhdev Singh, 80, of Pantiyal.

The injured have been admitted to district hospital in Ramban where they are undergoing treatment.

Identities of those who died in the accident are being ascertained.