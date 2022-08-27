5 FIRs lodged against Ludhiana Central Jail inmates for assault on jail staff, hiding mobiles

Continuing its worrisome trend of reporting scuffles and mobile phone recoveries, the Ludhiana Central Jail complex saw five more FIRs being registered against its inmates.

The accused were booked for assaulting both fellow inmate and jail officials as well as possessing mobile phones.

In the first case, police booked jail inmates Jagdeep Singh and Kuldeep Singh after jail staff recovered a mobile phone from their shared possession.

Another mobile phone was recovered and a complaint registered against inmate Satnam Singh.

Police also booked six jail inmates including — Ravinder Singh, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Jindal, Gurinder Singh, Jaspreet Singh and Hardeep Singh for indulging into a scuffle among themselves.

Assistant superintendent at the jail complex, Kuldeep Singh said the accused inmates had assaulted each other over a minor dispute inside the jail.

In the fourth case, police booked jail inmate, Sukhjeet Singh of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar for attacking jail warder Harchand Singh.

The accused had allegedly indulged in a spat with the warden inside the Barrack Number 4-B. When the warden was escorting him towards the reception area, the accused attacked him and went on to tear his uniform.

In the fifth case, an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified accused as the jail staffer found an abandoned mobile phone from inside one of the complex’s bathrooms.

Police pass the buck after man ends life by jumping off bridge

Jalandhar’s Phillaur police and the city’s own Ladhowal police found themselves locked in a dispute over the jurisdiction after a trader ended his life by jumping into Sutlej River from a bridge late on Thursday. The man, a resident of Durga Colony of Haibowal, upon reaching the bridge, parked his scooter on the wayside before jumping off into the river.

Passers-by gathered at the spot and soon informed the police, following which, bothe Phillaur and Ladhowal police arrived at the spot — with both sides claiming that the area from where the trader had jumped off into the river did not fall under their jurisdiction. The deceased had been under a lot of stress over his prolonged illness. His body was recovered 300 m away from the spot.

Later, the Phillaur police initiated investigation in the case. Police inquest proceedings under section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The police team then initiated investigation and informed the deceased person’s kin, who in turn, revealed that he had been suffering from kidney-related issues and was under a lot of stress over his ill health. Sub-inspector Baljit Singh, investigating officer, said police sent the deceased’s body to civil hospital for

Hit-and-run on Hambran road snuffs life of ASI

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Hambran road after an unidentified vehicle hit his bike late on Thursday. Police have booked the unidentified accused and initiated an investigation.

The victim, Tarlochan Singh, 52, of Rawalpindi village, Kapurthala, was posted at the PAU police station.On Thursday, while returning home to his rented accommodation, he met with an accident near the Jalandhar bypass.ASI Amrik Singh said an unidentified vehicle hit the victim’s bike near the sub-registrar office on the Hambran road. Tarlochan fell to the ground, suffering severe injuries. Passers-by rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the team of doctors.

Amrik Singh said the police are scanning the footage from the CCTVs installed near the spot to trace the vehicle that hit the victim. A case was registered against the unidentified accused following the complaint of Harkirat Singh, the victim’s son.

Shiv Sena leader among 8 held for gambling

Police arrested a Shiv Sena leader and seven others for gathering at the house of his Ajit Nagar house on Thursday for gambling. The team also recovered ₹1.28 lakh from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Samra D’Souza of Ajit Nagar, Surinder Kumar of Urban Estate, Johny of Railway Colony Number 5, Gurmeet Singh of Islam Ganj, Lakhwinder Singh of Manjit Nagar, Sukhwinder Pal Singh of Ahata Mohammad Tayal, Gurpreet Singh of Ganesh Nagar and Rakesh Kumar of GK Estate of Bhamia.

Assistant sub-inspector Sukhjinder Singh, investigating officer, said the police conducted a raid at the house of D’Souza’s residence in Ajit Nagar following a tip-off that the accused were setting bets on card games. Police arrested the accused red-handed and a case under sections 4A, 13A, 3 and 67 of the Gambling Act was registered against the accused at the Division number 3 police station. The accused were later released on bail.