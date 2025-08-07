Search
5 from Haryana held with illegal pistols, bullets in Mumbai

ByPress Trust of India, Mumbai
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 06:14 am IST

The magazines seized from the gang on Tuesday evening near Cotton Green railway station bear the Made in USA and Made in Italy imprints.

Mumbai police’s Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) has arrested five men, originally from Haryana, when they were allegedly trying to sell country-made firearms in the Maharashtra capital, leading to the seizure of three pistols and 51 bullets, officials said on Wednesday.

Police claimed that the accused individuals, identified as Sunny Nareshkumar (26), Ravi Angrez (23), Rahul Prithvi Singh (27), Anuj Kuldeep Kumar (28), and Aditya Kaushik (23), admitted that they had come to Mumbai to sell the weapons.
A case was registered under the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigation is underway.

