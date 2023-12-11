5 Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test conducted between 2019-23, still no jobs: Surjewala

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Sunday said the government conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET) five times between 2019 and 2023, but no job has been awarded so far.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing a press conference in Kaithal on the issue, Surjewala, who is also the party’s general secretary, said on an average 12.52 lakh applicants paid ₹1,000 as fees in the five exams and the government collected ₹125 crore, but none got job.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“On one hand, the youth of the state are facing unemployment, and the Khattar government is collecting crores of rupees, but not giving appointments. In the state, the rate of unemployment is 37%,” the Congress leader said.

Surjewala also claimed that the 2023 exam was conducted in violation of the guidelines laid by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE).