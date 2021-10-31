5 lakh people to get second Covid vaccine dose within the week in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir chief secretary Arun Kumar Mehta on Saturday directed officers to administer the second dose of Covid vaccine to 5 lakh people who are due to receive the said dose within the week.

While chairing a meeting to review the public health response to Covid, he asked the divisional and district administrators to ensure coverage to 5 lakh people who have completed the mandatory interregnum period and are due to receive the second jab within a week.

“The chief secretary emphasised on early culmination of Covid vaccination drives to ensure safety of the local population once the economy is fully opened with resumption of all economic activities, reopening of schools, and large scale tourism activities,” the government said.

The health and medical education department was asked to ensure regular supply of vaccines to the districts, besides enhancing their testing facilities for early detection of infections and emerging hotspots.

Mehta impressed upon the district administration, Srinagar to remain vigilant to any surge in cases and focus intensively on daily testing of vulnerable population in consonance to the trajectory of infections.

“Special focus is to be laid on early testing and isolation of symptomatic patients having influenza like infections (ILIs) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs) due to the sudden change in season” he added.

101 fresh Covid cases in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 101 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday. Of the total cases,90 cases were reported in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 11 infections. The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 87 with active positive cases reaching 886. The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 63,155 vaccine doses were administered taking overall doses administered in the UT to 1.4 crore.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 447 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 131 and 89 active cases respectively.

Officials said with 42 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 25 cases in Baramulla with no or single-digit cases in the other 17 districts.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,26,836 prompting the recovery rate to reach 98.39%. Since the pandemic started, the overall cases in J&K have reached 3,32,154 and the death toll 4,432.

Officials said that 39,002 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Jammu has the highest, 1,145 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 846 deaths.