5 men booked for painting hoardings of Halwara airport black

Five people were booked for painting hoardings at the Halwara International Airport black on Monday.

The accused, Sukhwinder Singh of Halwara and Sukhi of Jagraon, and their three unidentified accomplices have been booked under Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Sudhar station house officer Jasvir Singh said the accused had also fastened a poster of Kartar Singh Sarabha , a revolutionary who part of India’s freedom struggle, on the board and shared the image on social networking accounts.