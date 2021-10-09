Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 5 more pvt buses impounded in Punjab for non-payment of taxes
chandigarh news

5 more pvt buses impounded in Punjab for non-payment of taxes

The transport department impounded five more buses of private companies plying without paying tax in Ferozepur district on Friday
The buses impounded in Ferozepur, Punjab, belong to New Deep, Nagpal Bus Service, Raj and Jujhar bus service
Published on Oct 09, 2021 12:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

The transport department impounded five more buses of private companies plying without paying tax in Ferozepur district on Friday.

Assistant transport officer (ATO) Pardeep Singh Dhillon said the flying squad of the regional transport authority, Ferozepur, had found these five buses operating without paying tax during the checking of their documents. These are two buses of New Deep, one each of Nagpal Bus Service, Raj and Jujhar bus service.

Reiterating commitment to ensure a transparent and efficacious system in the department, transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said those not paying taxes would not be spared and strict action would be taken against all defaulters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab ropes in Bains in two more cases against former DGP Saini

HC questions Punjab govt’s ban on outside paddy in 2020

More trouble in store for Dera Sacha Sauda head Ram Rahim

Indian-origin Singaporean Sikh couple to release docuseries on Guru Nanak
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP