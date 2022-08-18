5 of a family among 6 found dead in 2 Jammu houses; police set up SIT

Five members of a family and their employer were found dead in two houses in Tawi Vihar locality in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu city late on Tuesday, police officials said on Wednesday, adding that they suspect the deaths to have been caused by poisoning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police received a call from the sister of one of the deceased, who said that her brother was not responding to calls, Jammu SSP Chandan Kohli said.

“On Tuesday, around 10 pm, police received a phone call from a woman who is a resident of Barzulla, Srinagar. She told us that her brother was not picking up her calls and she had apprehensions that he might have died by suicide,” the SSP said. A police team was rushed to the man’s house, the senior official said, adding that when they arrived, a foul smell was emanating from the house.

“The doors of the house were taken down. We found four bodies inside the house. Inquest proceedings have been initiated,” the SSP said. Other residents of the area informed the police that there was another house in Tawi Vihar, which belonged to one of the deceased. It was not immediately clear who the second house belonged to. Another police team was rushed to the second house, where two more bodies were found. A four-member SIT headed by SP (rural) Sanjay Sharma has been formed.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}