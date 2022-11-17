5 pvt varsity staffers booked for hurling ‘casteist slur’ at colleague

: The Kaithal police have booked five employees of a private university for allegedly hurling ‘casteist slur’ at an assistant professor of the varsity.

According to police, the five university employees have been booked on the complaint of assistant professor Vikasdeep Kohali, who is a resident of Kaithal, under the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Maqsood Ahmed, superintendent of police, Kaithal, said an FIR has been registered under sections 294, 504, 506 and 120 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against five employees of the university.

Police said that in his complaint, Kohali, who has been working with the university since 2015 in the law department, accused the staff members of hurling ‘casteist slur’ at him, harassing him and forcing him to resign from the post of registrar of the university in June this year.

He alleged that they threatened him of implicating in false cases and depriving him of his Ph.D degree.