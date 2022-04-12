Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

5 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area

Four Covid cases were reported from Chandigarh while one case surfaced in Mohali. No new case was reported from Panchkula.
Though no new Covid fatality was reported on the day, the active case count in the tricity rose to 37 from 33 in the last 24 hours. (HT File)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:14 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Chandigarh/mohali/panchkula

As many as five fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, against the six cases on Sunday. Four cases were reported from Chandigarh while one case surfaced in Mohali. No new case was reported from Panchkula.

In Mohali, one case was reported from Mohali urban. In Chandigarh, the infected people are residents of Sectors 9, 10, 35 and 44.

Though no new Covid fatality was reported on the day, the active case count rose to 37 from 33 in the last 24 hours. Now, 16 patients are infected each in Chandigarh and Mohali and five in Panchkula.

The daily positivity rate was 0.73% in Chandigarh, followed by 0.38% in Mohali and 0 in Panchkula.

The latest cases pushed Chandigarh’s Covid tally to 91,945, of which 90,764 have been cured and 1,165 have succumbed to the virus.

Mohali’s total count of 95,711, includes 94,547 recoveries and 1,148 deaths, while in Panchkula, of the total 44,138 positive patients, 43,719 have been cured and 414 have lost the battle to the virus.

