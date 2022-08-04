5 weeks after Srinagar woman’s murder, husband, in-laws arrested

Five weeks after a woman was found dead in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested five people, including her husband and mother-in-law, after the postmortem revealed that her death was caused due to strangulation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim, Tasleema Bano, 38, had been found dead in suspicious circumstances at her in-laws’ house in Nundresh, Colony-B, Bemina on June 27. The woman was rushed to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital, Srinagar, where doctors declared her brought dead.

The woman’s husband Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar and her in-laws, including three women , were arrested. Initially, inquest proceedings were initiated under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. The post-mortem report revealed that the death was caused due to asphyxia (strangulation). Now, an FIR has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police said.

The police also urged the public to come forward, if they knew anything about the case.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}