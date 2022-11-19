Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 50% bus fare concession to people visiting Gita jayanti festival

50% bus fare concession to people visiting Gita jayanti festival

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 19, 2022 12:46 AM IST

Now Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts have also been included in this fare waiver to ensure more pilgrims visit this religious and holy place during the international Gita jayanti festival

50% bus fare concession to people visiting Gita jayanti festival (Representational pic) (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

: The Haryana government has announced 50% concession in state transport bus fare to the people of 10 districts visiting Kurukshetra to attend Gita jayanti celebrations from November 19 to December 6. An official spokesperson said fare concession was being provided earlier only to the pilgrims of Kurukshetra, Karnal, Panipat, Jind and Kaithal districts. Now Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar, Sonepat and Rohtak districts have also been included in this fare waiver to ensure more pilgrims visit this religious and holy place during the international Gita jayanti festival.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP