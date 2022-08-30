Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
500 saplings planted at civil hospital in Ludhiana

Published on Aug 30, 2022 11:04 PM IST

The tree plantation drive— led by senior medical officers of Ludhiana civil hospital Dr Deepika Goyal (civil hospital), Dr Savita (mother and child hospital ) and Dr Hatinderder Sood (ART)— was sponsored by Samvedna Trust

Civil hospital officials during the tree plantation drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

As many as 500 saplings of various varieties were planted during a tree plantation drive at the civil hospital on Tuesday.

The drive— led by senior medical officers Dr Deepika Goyal (civil hospital), Dr Savita (mother and child hospital ) and Dr Hatinderder Sood (ART)— was sponsored by Samvedna Trust. Sharing details, Jajpreet Singh, in-charge of the trust, said so far 10,500 samples have been planted in and around the civil hospital.

He said besides providing oxygen cylinders to the needy, the trust had distributed 50,000 sanitisers, 1 lakh masks, 40,000 gloves, 4,000 PPE kits and also dedicated two ambulances to transport Covid dead bodies.

