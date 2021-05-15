500-bed hospitals come up in Haryana’s Panipat, Hisar

In an effort to ramp up medical infrastructure, the Haryana government has set up two 500-bed temporary Covid hospitals in Panipat and Hisar.

Two more hospitals - a 100-bed field hospital and a 300-bed Covid care centre - have been set up in Gurugram. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will inaugurate these hospitals on May 16.

An official spokesperson said the temporary Covid hospital established at Bal Jatan village near the Indian Oil refinery in Panipat has been named Guru Tegh Bahadur Sanjivani Covid Hospital.

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Haryana health minister Anil Vij will be present at the inauguration of the hospital.

A team of 25 doctors and 150 paramedical staff have been appointed for functioning of Sanjivani Hospital.

The spokesperson said roads have been built to connect the hospital blocks. Five mini-bus ambulances of Haryana Roadways and two ambulances from the refinery will support the movement of patients to the Covid hospital. Five ambulances from the police department will also give support for this hospital.

The spokesperson said the hospital in Hisar is named Chaudhary Devi Lal Sanjivani Hospital. Oxygen supply in this hospital will be supplied from the plant of Jindal Steel Industries. A supply of 8 MT oxygen per day has been arranged.

The 100-bed Covid Field Hospital at Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Gurugram has been set up by Vedanta. It has 20 ICUs and 80 oxygen beds. Vedanta will provide all necessary medical equipment for treatment of Covid patients.

Apart from this, a 300-bed Covid care centre has been set up in Sector 67, Gurugram in collaboration with real estate developer M3M, CII, Air Force and Doctors for You.

