50-ft canal breach plugged in Sangrur village

A breach in a canal near Khadial village, which inundated approximately 150 acres of agricultural land, has been plugged, bringing immediate relief to affected farmers, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmod Singla said on Friday, confirming that the water flow has been halted. (HT Photo)

The breach was first reported on Thursday morning when a 50-ft-wide breach near Khadial village submerged around 150 acres of farmers field. Farmers had earlier voiced concerns about the canal’s maintenance.

SDM Singla stated that the collaborative effort led to the resolution.

He added that the primary objective was to stop the flow of water towards the field which has been achieved through the deployment of sand-filled sacks. While full strengthening of the embankment is expected to take around two days.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Bamby who visited the spot along with other officials confirmed the closure of the breach. He said, “the water inflow has ceased from where it originated. The canal will be empty by Friday midnight, allowing for permanent sealing of the breach, which is currently secured with sacks. Civil work to reconstruct the damaged section is slated to commence Saturday morning.”

Regarding crop damage, Bamby stated that farmers’ plantations and saplings are now visible, attributing this to an additional cut created to divert water into another canal, thereby reducing field water levels.

While the deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Thursday assured farmers who suffered losses that compensation would be provided to those who incur crop losses due to the breach.