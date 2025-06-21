Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

50-ft canal breach plugged in Sangrur village

ByMuskan, Sangrur
Jun 21, 2025 07:40 AM IST

The breach was first reported on Thursday morning when a 50-ft-wide breach near Khadial village submerged around 150 acres of farmers field. Farmers had earlier voiced concerns about the canal’s maintenance.

A breach in a canal near Khadial village, which inundated approximately 150 acres of agricultural land, has been plugged, bringing immediate relief to affected farmers, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmod Singla said on Friday, confirming that the water flow has been halted.

A breach in a canal near Khadial village, which inundated approximately 150 acres of agricultural land, has been plugged, bringing immediate relief to affected farmers, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmod Singla said on Friday, confirming that the water flow has been halted. (HT Photo)
A breach in a canal near Khadial village, which inundated approximately 150 acres of agricultural land, has been plugged, bringing immediate relief to affected farmers, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Parmod Singla said on Friday, confirming that the water flow has been halted. (HT Photo)

The breach was first reported on Thursday morning when a 50-ft-wide breach near Khadial village submerged around 150 acres of farmers field. Farmers had earlier voiced concerns about the canal’s maintenance.

SDM Singla stated that the collaborative effort led to the resolution.

He added that the primary objective was to stop the flow of water towards the field which has been achieved through the deployment of sand-filled sacks. While full strengthening of the embankment is expected to take around two days.

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Amit Bamby who visited the spot along with other officials confirmed the closure of the breach. He said, “the water inflow has ceased from where it originated. The canal will be empty by Friday midnight, allowing for permanent sealing of the breach, which is currently secured with sacks. Civil work to reconstruct the damaged section is slated to commence Saturday morning.”

Regarding crop damage, Bamby stated that farmers’ plantations and saplings are now visible, attributing this to an additional cut created to divert water into another canal, thereby reducing field water levels.

While the deputy commissioner Sandeep Rishi on Thursday assured farmers who suffered losses that compensation would be provided to those who incur crop losses due to the breach.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 50-ft canal breach plugged in Sangrur village
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On