Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 52 days on, two booked for grievously hurting Dera Bassi man
chandigarh news

52 days on, two booked for grievously hurting Dera Bassi man

Dera Bassi resident was taken to PGIMER where he underwent surgery after his nerve had got pressed due to attack
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Case was registered late because the medico legal opinion from hospital that termed the injury as grievous was delayed. (HT FILE PHOTO)

After nearly two months, two persons were booked for attacking a Dera Bassi resident with a sharp-edged weapon in Kajheri, the police said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, Chandan Singh, 35, of Dera Bassi, told the police that on August 7, he had come to his sister’s house in Kajheri. Just as he stepped out of the house for a while, accused Lallu and one other attacked him with a sharp weapon and injured him.

Chandan was taken to PGIMER where he underwent surgery after his nerve had got pressed due to the attack, the police said.

The case was registered late because the medico legal opinion from the hospital that termed the injury as grievous was delayed, the police added.

The accused duo was booked under Section 325 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal logs 205 Covid cases, 100 test positive in Jammu, Kashmir

Chandigarh cop hurt in hit-and-run at Matka Chowk

Now, unregistered electric rickshaws can be challaned in Ludhiana

HP: Kolkata trekkers rescued, brought to Kaza
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP