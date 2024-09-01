 ₹52 lakh assets of ‘smuggler’ frozen in Hoshiarpur - Hindustan Times
52 lakh assets of ‘smuggler’ frozen in Hoshiarpur

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Sep 02, 2024 05:12 AM IST

As part of the continued crackdown on narcotics-related crime, the Jalandhar rural police have frozen 63 properties across various police stations this year, worth over ₹57 crore.

The Jalandhar rural police have frozen properties worth 52 lakh belonging to a “drug smuggler” in Hoshiarpur district. These include a nine-marla house worth 45 lakh and a car worth 7 lakh.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the freezing of these properties has been approved by the competent authority in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
These assets, attached with FIR No. 108 registered on May 26, 2020 at the Bhogpur police station under Section 18 of the NDPS Act, were seized following the arrest of Lakvir Chand, a resident of New Shanti Nagar, Bajwara, Hoshiarpur, who was caught with 3.4 kg of opium. An additional 2.6 kg of opium was recovered from a co-accused.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the freezing of these properties has been approved by the competent authority in New Delhi. “As part of the continued crackdown on narcotics-related crime, the Jalandhar rural police have frozen 63 properties across various police stations this year. These include 15 properties in Sadar Nakodar, 12 in Shahkot, 10 in Phillaur, nine in Goraya, five in Mehatpur, three in Bhogpur, two each in Kartarpur, Lohian and Lambra, and one each in Maqsudan, Nurmahal, Nakodar city and Adampur,” he said.

With the latest seizure, the total value of the frozen properties this year has surpassed 57 crore, the SSP said, adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in drug trade.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / ₹52 lakh assets of 'smuggler' frozen in Hoshiarpur
