Speeding SUV kills one, two others injured in Mohali

A 52-year-old man was crushed to death while two others were injured after a speeding Mahindra Bolero SUV rammed into a parking lot of a Shia Mosque located in Sector 78 on Sunday evening. The incident took place at around 6 pm when a speeding Bolero driver rammed the vehicle into the parking area where three persons were standing. The SUV (CH-01-BG-6951) toppled after hitting the scooter and cars.

The deceased has been identified as Parvez Hussain, 52, while the condition of other victims, Muntaha Hussain, 24, Fehzan Hussain, 25, is still critical and they are undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Phase 6.

The driver of the SUV, who is stated to be under the influence of drugs, was apprehended and taken to Sohana police station for further investigation. Further action will be taken after receiving the postmortem report.