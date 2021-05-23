52-year-old man shot dead over land dispute in Mohali

A man was killed while another was injured after shots were fired during a clash between two groups over a land dispute in Ranimajra in Mullanpur on Saturday.

Balbir Singh, 52, who was killed, and Parminder Singh, 32, who was injured, were both property dealers. The accused Pindi and Jassi, are business owners. They have yet to be arrested.

Police said Balbir had purchased 1.5 kanal land in Mullanpur and was building an office for his property consultancy business. “The accused men had claimed a share in Balbir’s land. On Saturday, too, the accused had an argument with Balbir, after which they shot him,” said Yogesh Kumar, station house officer, Mullanpur.

A bullet hit Balbir’s chest while one brushed past Parminder’s head, injuring him. Balbir and Parminder were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where Balbir was declared brought dead and Parminder is under treatment. A case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.