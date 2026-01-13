532-kg heroin seizure case: NIA court seeks investigator’s presence for speedy trial

Noting that the summons issued to a few prosecution witnesses couldn’t be delivered due to incorrect address details, a special NIA court in Mohali, while hearing the case pertaining to the seizure of 532-kg heroin in 2019, directed the chief investigating officer (CIO) to appear in person on January 22 to assist the court in ensuring that the trial proceeds in a time-bound manner. The matter has been adjourned to January 22.

The court directed the investigating agency on January 8 to place the correct address of Jagjit Singh, prosecution witness, on record within seven days so that he may be summoned for the next date of hearing. Regarding another prosecution witness, Gurjinder Singh, the court noted that the NIA had not furnished his complete address. The investigating officer was again directed to place the full address on record on the next date of hearing.

The court further observed that bailable warrants issued against prosecution witness Gurwinder Singh were served through mobile phone, but the witness failed to appear before the court. Consequently, the court ordered that Gurwinder be summoned again through bailable warrants in the sum of ₹2,000 with one surety in the like amount for the next hearing. With regard to prosecution witness Rajni, the court stated that it is awaiting the report on the summons sent through the concerned police station.

The court also directed that all remaining unexamined prosecution witnesses be summoned for the next date of hearing. To facilitate completion of the trial within a stipulated timeframe, the court ordered the CIO to remain present in person to assist in framing a schedule for recording evidence.

The case relates to the seizure of 532-kg heroin from a consignment of salt that arrived from Pakistan at the Attari integrated check post in Amritsar in 2019. Owing to the scale of the recovery and suspected cross-border links, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the probe.

The investigation revealed that the smuggling operation was part of an international narco-terror network with links extending to Pakistan. The matter has been adjourned to January 22.