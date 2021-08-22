Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 53-year-old Ludhiana banker suffers severe burn injuries
chandigarh news

53-year-old Ludhiana banker suffers severe burn injuries

In a freak accident, a 53- year-old man suffered severe burn injuries on Saturday after a bottle of fuel caught fire while he was on the terrace of his house on Noorwala Road
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:14 AM IST
Pawan’s family said the bottle caught fire while he was on the terrace and he was injured while trying to put off the flames. (HT Photo)

In a freak accident, a 53- year-old man suffered severe burn injuries on Saturday after a bottle of fuel caught fire while he was on the terrace of his house on Noorwala Road.

The injured man, Pawan Kumar, who works at a private bank, was rushed to a hospital. The doctors there said he had suffered 65% burn injuries.

Kumar’s son is a software engineer while his daughter is pursuing her higher studies.

Pawan’s family said the bottle caught fire while he was on the terrace and he was injured while trying to put off the flames.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Chitkara University collaborates with Adobe Creative Technology Academy

For 4th day in row, tricity’s daily Covid count remains in double-digits

Vaccination centres in Chandigarh to remain shut today for Rakhi

Engineering graduate held with 50 stolen phones in Patiala
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Horoscope Today
Muharram 2021
Rakshabandhan 2021
Covid Vaccine
Shashi Tharoor
Afghanistan
India vs England
Gold Price
BellBottom
Kaali Peeli Tales
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP