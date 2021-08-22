Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 53-year-old Ludhiana banker suffers severe burn injuries
Pawan's family said the bottle caught fire while he was on the terrace and he was injured while trying to put off the flames.
53-year-old Ludhiana banker suffers severe burn injuries

In a freak accident, a 53- year-old man suffered severe burn injuries on Saturday after a bottle of fuel caught fire while he was on the terrace of his house on Noorwala Road
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 22, 2021 01:14 AM IST

In a freak accident, a 53- year-old man suffered severe burn injuries on Saturday after a bottle of fuel caught fire while he was on the terrace of his house on Noorwala Road.

The injured man, Pawan Kumar, who works at a private bank, was rushed to a hospital. The doctors there said he had suffered 65% burn injuries.

Kumar’s son is a software engineer while his daughter is pursuing her higher studies.

Pawan’s family said the bottle caught fire while he was on the terrace and he was injured while trying to put off the flames.

