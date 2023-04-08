54 youths who got Passports travelled to Pakistan for terror training: J&K Police

As many as 54 youths of Kashmir were given passports wrongly who went to Pakistan for arms trainings, said J&K Police spokesman in his response to the allegations of Iltija Mufti, who blamed CID for creating impediments for issuing her the passport without any valid reason.

Iltija was issued a “country-specific passport” for two years to allow her to study in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The passports were issued in 2017-2018 when the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) were running coalition government, he added.

“Police has detected as many as 54 young boys who were wrongly given passport service during 2017-18. All of them went to Pakistan, were taken to terrorist camps, trained in arms, ammunition and explosives, many of them pushed back into J&K through LoC and 26 of them died while either crossing or during encounters in the hinterland. Lives of 12 of young boys was saved by the criminal investigation department of police after their return from Pakistan,” the J&K Police spokesman said.

She had moved the Jammu and Kashmir High Court in February after her application for a passport was not cleared following an adverse report by the J-K Police’s criminal investigation department (CID). Her passport had expired on January 2 and she had applied for a new one on June 8 last year.

Police however termed allegations baseless and said, “Denigrating the community’s own institutions for grievances that are personal on the basis of false accusations is self harm.”

In its defense, Police said that in last year out of 134315 passport verifications received, 128939 (99.61%) were cleared.

“The 12 has been handed over to their families. Today they are alive and happily live amidst their mothers, sisters, brothers, fathers and friends.”

Police said that 16 Kashmiri youths who went to Pakistan on passports are still there in the training camps.

“Unfortunately, 16 of them are still across and trapped in camps under control of hostile agencies. It is heartbreaking to know that in some cases even parents had no idea that passport services have been extended to these boys of tender age.”

Police said that Intelligence and investigation has confirmed that in each and every case the visa to Pakistan was arranged at the behest of one or the other leader of a constituent party of Hurriyat.

“CID is committed to help the parents of vulnerable young persons in not falling prey to the death traps. J&K Police is committed to speedy and hassle free clearances for more than 99% who are ‘clean and green’ and a professional filtering of those who should be prevented from availing the service - some in their own interest and others in the interest of the public.”

