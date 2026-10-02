55 assembly constituencies have completed SIR in Punjab

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab is nearing completion with 99.21 per cent of the work completed across the state.

As many as 55 of the 117 Assembly Constituencies have also completed the exercise. (HT)

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Punjab, Anindita Mitra said that 8 districts — Moga, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (SBS Nagar), Mansa, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Sangrur, Patiala and Malerkotla — have completed the SIR 2026 exercise. As many as 55 of the 117 Assembly Constituencies have also completed the exercise.

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To ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral roll and to facilitate electors, the CEO said Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases where notices have been issued and hearings or document submission are still pending, and collect the requisite documents directly from them, instead of calling electors for hearings, to offices. “This arrangement will save electors from having to visit the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) for personal hearings and submission of documents, wherever applicable,” she said.

Further, camps are being held over the coming weekend, to facilitate electors in those ACs where some pendency still remains. Help Desks have also been established at the offices of District Election Officers (DEOs) and Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) across the state to facilitate electors and address their queries and concerns relating to the electoral roll.

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{{^usCountry}} Mitra said the office of the CEO, Punjab, in coordination with the entire election machinery, is making concerted efforts to ensure smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mitra said the office of the CEO, Punjab, in coordination with the entire election machinery, is making concerted efforts to ensure smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process. {{/usCountry}}

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She appealed to all electors to extend full cooperation to BLOs and other election officials and provide the requisite documents and information, wherever required, to facilitate timely completion of the process.