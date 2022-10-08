55,000 Ludhiana properties under scanner: Now, link tax return with UID or face MC action

Looking to catch hold of the defaulters, the city’s fund-starved municipal corporation (MC) has decided to serve notices to 55,000 property owners — who have failed to get property tax returns, water-sewer user charges IDs linked with unique identification (UID) number allotted to the particular property in the past.

Following the issuing of notices, owners will be given seven days to complete the linking process submit proof of having submitted the tax with the civic body. In case of failure to do so, they will be considered defaulters and the MC will initiate action against them.

Residents can complete the linking process by visiting the suvidha kendras situated in MC Zonal offices for linking their returns/IDs with the UID number of their respective properties.

Online record comes as shot in arm for MC

Facing acute fund crunch, the civic body has made UID number mandatory for properties to catch house owners evading taxes. Apart from recovering tax for the current year, the MC will also be able to keep a tab on the property owners in case they fail to submit the tax in the coming years — given that the details will stay available with the civic body in an online database.

MC officials said there were nearly 4.3 lakh properties in the 37 blocks across the city. Till now, 2 lakh properties have been given the UID number.

Of the 2 lakh properties, only around 1.45 lakh owners have linked their property tax return, water-sewer user charges ID and disposal (submersible pump) ID with the UID number of the property. Details of the remaining 55,000 properties remain incomplete.

Speaking of the same, MC superintendent Vivek Verma said the step has been taken on the directions of municipal commissioner Shena Aggarwal and notices will soon be forwarded to the residents.

“The property owners who failed to submit the required details in stipulated time, will be considered a defaulter and action will be taken against the owner as per norms. The MC is also working to allot UID against all the remaining properties in the city under Smart City mission now,” he added.

What is a UID number?

A unique identification (UID) number is a distinct identity number allotted to properties, which helps the MC keep track of payments including tax returns, water-sewer charges among others made by the owners.