550-crore fake silver offerings row: Police yet to record statements of senior officials of shrine board, DSP tells court

In the alleged ₹550-crore “fake silver offerings” controversy at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed a local court that statements from key Shrine Board officials—deemed necessary for a full inquiry—have not been recorded yet.

According to the status report, statements of officials of the Shrine Board, pujaris (priests), CRPF personnel deployed at Bhawan, J&K Police officials and Shrine Board security personnel have already been recorded. (HT Photo for representation)

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The J&K Police also said that a 116 pages document of official records, substantial CCTV and other electronic data concerning the collection, segregation, storage, transportation and processing of the metal offerings have been received and have been investigated.

The information was shared in a status report submitted by the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Bhawan, before the court of the chief judicial magistrate, Jammu, on September 19.

During the hearing, complainant advocate Deepak Sharma appeared in person, while assistant public prosecutor filed the DSP’s report. The court placed the report on record and perused it.

Noting that the investigating officer had sought additional time for completing the inquiry, the court granted further time on the basis of the facts and grounds stated in the report and permitted the DSP to proceed with the probe. The matter has now been listed for October 10, 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} The proceedings stems from advocate Sharma’s complaint seeking registration of an FIR and a fair investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation of approximately 20 tonnes of silver offerings made by devotees at the revered Hindu Shrine, reportedly valued at around ₹550 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The proceedings stems from advocate Sharma’s complaint seeking registration of an FIR and a fair investigation into the alleged adulteration, substitution, pilferage and possible misappropriation of approximately 20 tonnes of silver offerings made by devotees at the revered Hindu Shrine, reportedly valued at around ₹550 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the status report, statements of officials of the Shrine Board, pujaris (priests), CRPF personnel deployed at Bhawan, J&K Police officials and Shrine Board security personnel have already been recorded.

The police said that the procedure followed within the Bhawan premises for the collection, handling, segregation and storage of the “white metal” in the strong room/store had been ascertained through the statements of the persons concerned.

Significantly, the report states that the statements of certain seniors and Shrine Board officials at Bhawan, whose examination is considered necessary for a comprehensive inquiry, were still to be recorded.

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The DSP informed the court that correspondence had been addressed to the joint chief executive officer of the Shrine Board/SDM Bhawan, seeking preservation and production of the relevant CCTV footage.

The police also sought production of the relevant orders, standard operating procedures, rules, guidelines and prescribed procedures governing the handling, storage, transportation and processing of the offerings.

According to the report, the material supplied in response to the police correspondence was received on August 18. It comprises 116 pages containing orders, SOPs, procedures and records relating to the handling, storage, transportation and processing of the metal offerings.

Citing the volume of the documentary and electronic evidence, the DSP sought further time to complete the scrutiny, verification and submission of the final enquiry report.

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Pertinently, despite the complaint having remained under examination for more than four months, the status report does not disclose registration of an FIR.

“The police have now formally placed before the court that substantial documentary and electronic evidence has been obtained, that several categories of officials and security personnel have been examined, and that the statements of senior Shrine Board officials considered necessary for a comprehensive inquiry are still to be recorded,” Advocate Deepak Sharma said.

Sharma said, “The report marks progress, but it also confirms that the inquiry remains incomplete. The senior officials responsible for supervision, custody, transportation, processing, accounting and institutional decision-making must be examined so that responsibility, if any, is determined from the highest level to the operational level.”

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