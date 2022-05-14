5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today

As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday.

The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state.

The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres. The least participation is from Malerkotla where mere 478 candidates will take the exams at two centres.

NMMS, which aims to improve drop-out rate from schools, is a centrally-sponsored scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools. Those who pass Class 8 with at least 55% marks and are regular students in Class 9 are eligible to apply for NMMS. The annual family income of the candidate should not be more than ₹ 1.5 lakh.

A scholarship of ₹12,000 per annum is awarded to selected students.To motivate and support them financially, the Union Government gives scholarships to these students from Class 9-12 on the condition that they shall be promoted each year.

Students have to prepare for two sections of NMMS— the mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test.

NMMS is conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.

Meanwhile, PSTSE is a talent search examination conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes 8–10 of government schools.

A senior education officer in Ludhiana said special flying squads have been deputed for the transparent conduct of the examination.