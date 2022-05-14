5,586 students to take NMMS, PSTSE exam in Ludhiana today
As many as 50,152 students will appear for National Means-Cum-Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam and Punjab State Talent Search Examination (PSTSE) in the state on Sunday.
The exams will be conducted at 190 centres in the state.
The maximum participation was seen in Ludhiana where a total of 5,586 students will take the exams at 21 centres in the district, followed by Patiala where a total of 4,215 students will appear at 17 designated centres. The least participation is from Malerkotla where mere 478 candidates will take the exams at two centres.
NMMS, which aims to improve drop-out rate from schools, is a centrally-sponsored scheme for meritorious and economically weaker students of government, government-aided and local body schools. Those who pass Class 8 with at least 55% marks and are regular students in Class 9 are eligible to apply for NMMS. The annual family income of the candidate should not be more than ₹ 1.5 lakh.
A scholarship of ₹12,000 per annum is awarded to selected students.To motivate and support them financially, the Union Government gives scholarships to these students from Class 9-12 on the condition that they shall be promoted each year.
Students have to prepare for two sections of NMMS— the mental ability test and scholastic aptitude test.
NMMS is conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training.
Meanwhile, PSTSE is a talent search examination conducted by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) for students of Classes 8–10 of government schools.
A senior education officer in Ludhiana said special flying squads have been deputed for the transparent conduct of the examination.
Rajnath announces five more flyovers for Lko, says development top priority
LUCKNOW: Announcing the construction of five more flyovers, defence minister and Lucknow MP Rajnath Singh said here on Saturday that hRajnath who is on a two-day visit to the state capital'sparliamentary constituency Lucknow's development was his top priority. “Lucknow's development is my responsibility. I am told that six flyovers have been constructed so far and five more have been sanctioned to ease traffic congestion,” said Rajnath Singh, speaking at 'Namaste Lucknow with Rajnath Singh' organized by the Lucknow Intellectual Foundation here.
Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Delhi's Narela, 25 tenders at spot
A fire broke out in a plastic factory in Delhi's Narela area on Saturday, the fire service officials said. According to the Delhi Fire Service officials, the fire control room received a call at 9.10 pm. A total of 25 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot. The exact picture will be clear only after the fire is doused and the factory is searched, the fire officials said.
Setting up UP Niti Ayog may take some more time
As the state government steps up preparations for presenting its annual budget for 2022-2023 in the state legislature on May 26, 2022 focus shifts to what appears to be the forgotten budgetary announcement of setting up a State Niti Ayog for formulation and evaluation of policies in Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh State Niti Ayog was expected to replace the state planning commission set up nearly 50 years ago.
U.P. to launch portal for farmers’ land, crop data
Taking a cue from Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh has decided to launch a new portal to create a repository of farmland and crop information besides other details related to farmers who will be registered and issued a unique identification number, officials dealing with the issue said.
PM Modi to meet Uttar Pradesh ministers in Lucknow on May 16
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive here to interact with Uttar Pradesh ministers at chief minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow on Monday (May 16). Modi is also scheduled to visit Kushinagar where he will attend a programme organised at Mahanirvana Stupa on the occasion of Buddha Purnima the same day. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited Kushinagar and reviewed preparations for the PM's tour.
