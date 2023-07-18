Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 55-yr-old bizman found murdered in Amritsar, cops probing robbery angle

55-yr-old bizman found murdered in Amritsar, cops probing robbery angle

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 18, 2023 12:59 AM IST

A 55-year-old businessman was found murdered at his house in Amritsar. Police suspect it to be a robbery as cash, jewellery, and CCTV equipment were missing.

AMRITSAR: A 55-year-old businessman was found murdered at his house in Amritsar’s Indira Colony on Monday.

Police suspect it to be the handiwork of robbers as according to family members of the victim, Gulshan Singh Sodhi, 8 lakh in cash, 8 tolas of gold jewellery and coins worth 45,000 were missing from the house.

The accused also took away the digital video recorder (DVR) of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house. The CCTV cameras were also found broken, the police said.

The incident came to the light around 9am when the maid visited the house. The victims’ two sons live in Mumbai and daughters are married.

Sodhi’s daughter Anarika said her father was into a hotel business in Mumbai and also provided bouncers to celebrities.

“My father had come to Amritsar for cancer treatment and was living alone. On Monday, he had to buy an injection which costs around 7 to 8lakh and the cash was kept at home,” she said.

“Around 9am, our maid came to the house and found the household items scattered. She also found my father’s blood-stained body on the bed and raised the alarm.”

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Varinder Singh Khosa said they are probing the robbery angle. He said their teams were working to identify the accused.

A case of murder and robbery has been registered against unidentified persons at the Sadar police station of Amritsar.

