562 major drug dealers arrested in last two months: Punjab Police

Punjab Police have arrested as many as 4,223 drug smugglers including 562 major ones since July 5, 2022. Police officials said they have also registered a total of 3,236 first information reports (FIRs), of which 328 were for commercial quantity.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking of the same, inspector general of police (IGP, headquarters) Sukhchain Singh Gill, who was addressing his weekly press conference here on Tuesday, said police teams have managed to recover 175 kg heroin from across the state after carrying out cordon and search operations in drug-affected areas, besides laying nakas at vulnerable routes across the state.

Additionally, the IGP added, 147.5 kg heroin has been recovered by the teams from seaports of Gujarat and Maharashtra, taking the total effective recovery of heroin to 322.5 kg in just two months.

Apart from the big-haul of heroin, the IGP said police have also recovered 167 kg opium, 145 kg Ganja, 222 quintals of poppy husk, and 16.90 lakh tablets/capsules/injections/vials of pharma opioids from across the state. Police, meanwhile, have also recovered ₹2.73 crore worth of drug money from the possession of drug smugglers arrested in these two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last week, the police arrested 418 drug smugglers after registering 326 FIRs including 42 related to commercial quantity, and recovered 48 kg Heroin, 24 kg opium, 21 kg Ganja, 9 quintals of poppy husk, and 85,374 banned tablets as well as ₹13.78 lakhs drug money.

Gill said that with 16 more proclaimed Offenders in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances cases had been arrested in the last one week, pushing the total number of arrests reached since a special drive to 263.