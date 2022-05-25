5.75 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: Neighbour, two aides land in police net

Five days after a family of four was robbed of ₹5.75 lakh and 120-gram jewellery at their house on Daba-Lohara Road, police arrested three suspects on Tuesday, including a neighbour of the victims.

The arrested accused have been identified as Paramjit Prabhjot Singh alias Jyoti, Davinder Singh alias Bablu and Mandeep Singh alias Mana – all residents of Lohara. Their two aides, including Gagandeep alias Bunty are yet to be arrested. Police have recovered ₹2.17 lakh, a Maruti Suzuki Swift car, gold jewellery and three video cameras from their possession, besides a Volkswagen car used in the crime. They had used toy gun to execute the crime.

They had committed the robbery at the house of one Rajwinder Kaur, 45, a widow, who had been living alone since her husband’s death in March. Her mother Amarjeet Kaur, father Surjit Singh and sister Kuldeep Kaur were visiting her on the day of the robbery.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP-city 2) BS Randhawa said that Paramjit was the main conspirator of the crime and he planned it as Rajwinder’s children and father-in-law are settled in Canada and she used to keep cash at home.

Prabhjot, along with one of his accomplices, remained in the car outside the house to keep watch, while the other three went inside and robbed the occupants. They also took the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs installed in the house and fled with their Maruti Suzuki Swift car, which was found abandoned near South City the same evening.

The ADCP said that the police were already suspecting the involvement of an acquaintance of the victim.

Davinder Singh alias Bablu is facing trial in four criminal cases while three FIRs are already lodged against Mandeep Singh.

