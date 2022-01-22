57,862 illegal buildings constructed in Ludhiana between 2016-20: Inquiry

A whopping 57,862 illegal buildings were erected in the city between 2016 and 2020, an inquiry has found, sparking a blame game among municipal corporation councillors.

The report, which was submitted by municipal corporation additional commissioner Rishipal Singh, was prepared by comparing power connections issued by the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) against the building plans approved during the period.

As per the report, the PSPCL had issued 76,770 connections in areas falling under the civic body’s jurisdiction. However, the civic body has only issued approved plans for 7,471 buildings.

“Biased report”: Councillors

Though a section of the Opposition is claiming that the report is “biased” and many of these buildings may not have been constructed in the last five years, others have been taking potshots at the ruling Congress saying that widespread corruption, and rampant illegal construction had been prevalent during its regime.

Bhartiya Janata Party district president Pushpinder Singal alleged that the Congress MLAs and Cabinet ministers have provided patronage to violators. “Leaders of the ruling party, stop officials from acting against violations. They have caused losses to the tune of hundreds of crores to the public exchequer. An independent inquiry should be carried out against Congress MLAs,” said Singal, while promising to conduct an inquiry, should the MC be voted to power.

Meanwhile, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) trained its guns against the Congress , SAD and BJP and alleged that the three mainstream parties were collectively responsible for shortage of parking space on city roads, and traffic chaos. AAP spokesperson Ahbaab Grewal said, “Both the Congress and the previous SAD-BJP governments are responsible for the issue. With construction of illegal commercial buildings being allowed in residential area, traffic chaos is seen across the city.”

While maintaining that the report was biased, SAD district president Shiromani Akali Dal Harabhajan Singh Dang placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of the ruling party. He said, “Many building owners got a sub-metre installed in the same building, and many complexes were constructed with a number of power connections. The additional number of power connections has also been added to the list. Labour quarters and vehras have also been constructed with different power connections in the same building.”

Notably, in June 2021, BJP leaders led by state vice-president Parveen Bansal had also objected to thousands of ‘absurd’ notices issued by the civic body for illegal constructions, and the MC had to stop issuing notices after receiving flak from the Opposition and public.

No action taken over last 2 months

Though additional commissioner submitted the report with municipal corporation commissioner Pardeep Sabharwal, no action has yet been taken. Singh has recommended forensic audit of the building branch in his report, and has held all officials of building branch, including assistant town planners, and building inspectors responsible for the illegal constructions.

Claiming that the failure of the municipal corporation has caused a loss of ₹300-500 crore to the public exchequer, an activist has also written to the chief secretary seeking a vigilance probe.