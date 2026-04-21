590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case: CBI gets two-day police remand of Ribhav Rishi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has secured a two-day police remand of accused Ribhav Rishi in the alleged ₹590-crore IDFC First Bank fraud case. The agency recently registered a fresh FIR under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Earlier, the Haryana state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau (ACB) had registered a case in Panchkula on February 23.

Preliminary investigation has also indicated procedural lapses, including opening of government bank accounts without approvals and lack of due diligence in processing transactions and verifying forged documents. (HT Photo for representation)

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The court had previously handed over the custody of six accused—Abhay Kumar, Ribhav Rishi, Swati, Abhishek Singla, Naresh Kumar and Manish Jindal—to the CBI. The agency informed the court on Monday that five accused have already been examined in detail, while further custodial interrogation of Rishi is required.

According to the CBI, the accused disclosed during interrogation details about the opening of shell companies, illegal opening of bank accounts of Haryana government departments in IDFC First Bank without due process, and submission of debit notes and signed cheques of various departments. Rishi is also alleged to have revealed details of distribution of proceeds of crime in cash and kind, as well as payments made to certain genuine vendors.

The agency told the court that Rishi needs to be confronted with WhatsApp chats and other digital evidence recovered from his devices. It has sought forensic reports from the Central Forensic Laboratory (CFL), Panchkula, for further examination.

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{{^usCountry}} The CBI further stated that over 200 high-value illegal transactions have been detected during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CBI further stated that over 200 high-value illegal transactions have been detected during the probe. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Preliminary investigation has also indicated procedural lapses, including opening of government bank accounts without approvals and lack of due diligence in processing transactions and verifying forged documents. The role of public servants and bank officials is under scrutiny, and further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other beneficiaries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Preliminary investigation has also indicated procedural lapses, including opening of government bank accounts without approvals and lack of due diligence in processing transactions and verifying forged documents. The role of public servants and bank officials is under scrutiny, and further investigation is underway to trace the money trail and identify other beneficiaries. {{/usCountry}}

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