5-day training on molecular modeling held at GADVASU in Ludhiana

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh, GADVASU, Ludhiana, congratulated the organising team for the training programme
Trainees at GADVASU for training session on Molecular Modeling and Recombinant Protein Expression in Ludhiana on March 29, 2022. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Mar 29, 2022 11:39 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The college of Animal Biotechnology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), organised a five days’ hands on training session on molecular modeling and recombinant protein expression for researchers and postgraduate students.

Dean Yashpal Singh Malik said the aim of the training is to strengthen human resource in the field of genetic engineering, molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics.

During the training, coordinators BV Sunil Kumar, Satparkash Singh and Nisha Singh delivered lectures on recombinant DNA technology, serological assays and molecular modeling, respectively.

Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh congratulated the organising team for the initiative.

