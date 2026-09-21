5-hr parole, 100 cops & a family function: Gangster Kala Jathedi attends twins’ naming ritual

A heavily guarded corner of Sonepat’s Jathedi village became the centre of attention for a few hours on Sunday as jailed gangster Sandeep Kumar alias Kala Jathedi stepped out on a custody parole to attend the religious ceremonies following the birth of his twin daughters through IVF.

Gangster Sandeep, alias Kala Jathedi, arrives to take part in his daughters’ naming ceremony in Sonepat on Sunday. (HT Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Jathedi, who is lodged in Tihar jail, was brought to the village under 7-hour custody parole to attend a family ceremony following the birth of his twin daughters. He arrived around 11 am, and as soon as he stepped out of the police van, he was seen waving villagers gathered outside his house. Even drums were also played as family members and supporters welcomed him.

However, the brief family reunion unfolded under heavy security arrangement, with around 100 police personnel, including 40 from Delhi Police and 60 from Haryana Police, deployed in and around the village.

A three-layer security cordon was put in place around the house. Before Jathedi was allowed inside, the room where he was to meet his wife and daughters was completely cleared and thoroughly checked.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Jathedi was allowed to meet Anuradha, his wife, and their twin daughters, but he was not permitted to participate in the ‘havana’ or the formal naming ceremony as the court had authorised the meeting with only family members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jathedi was allowed to meet Anuradha, his wife, and their twin daughters, but he was not permitted to participate in the ‘havana’ or the formal naming ceremony as the court had authorised the meeting with only family members. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The couple’s daughters, born through IVF on July 1 at a private hospital in Gurugram, have been named Suhana and Aahna by the family. However, the formal naming ceremony could not be held and the family is expected to seek fresh court permission for it.

According to his wife Anuradha, Jathedi was initially granted permission for seven hours, which was subsequently reduced to five hours. She said he reached home around 11.15 am and returned to jail around 4 pm.

Jathedi has around 31 criminal cases registered against him in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, including murder, extortion, kidnapping and attempt to murder, according to police records. Police agencies had also announced a combined reward of ₹7 lakh for information leading to his arrest. He was arrested from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh on July 30, 2021

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sunday’s parole was not Jathedi’s first temporary release for a family occasion. He and Anuradha were married on March 12, 2024, Delhi, after a Dwarka court granted him six hours of custody parole to attend the wedding and was brought from jail to the wedding venue under heavy police security.

Anuradha also known by aliases Madam Minz and Lady Don, a native of Rajasthan’s Sikar, also has a criminal background. She was arrested in 2016 in connection with a kidnapping case and later came into contact with Jathedi in 2020.