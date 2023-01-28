5-member committee set up to form SOP for old pension scheme

The Punjab government on Friday set up a five-member committee headed by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua to draft the standard operating procedure (SOP) for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees in the state.

The committee has additional chief secretary, revenue, KAP Sinha, principal secretary, finance, Ajoy Kumar Sinha, NHM mission director Abhinav Trikha and the director, finance, of PSPCL as members. The committee will draw up the SOP keeping in mind the financial resources for the implementation of the old pension scheme, according to a notification issued by the principal secretary, finance.

The committee will submit the draft SOP to a cabinet sub-committee set up by the state government under finance and taxation minister Harpal Singh Cheema for the implementation of the scheme. The AAP government had in September 2022 announced to revert to the old pension scheme. The state cabinet approved its implementation two months later which was followed by a notification in which the state government said that the state employees covered under the national pension scheme (NPS) would be given benefits of the old scheme. The notification, however, did not share the nitty-gritty of its implementation.

