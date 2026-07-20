6 held with heroin, 3 pistols in Fazilka

Fazilka police have arrested six persons, including a juvenile, and recovered three pistols, 760 grams of heroin and ₹2.5 lakh in suspected drug money while foiling an alleged plan to commit a major crime, officials said. A case has been registered at Jalalabad City police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The arrested accused have been identified as Aman Kumar alias Amna, Bhur Singh, Arshdeep and Karan. During the investigation, Paramjit Singh was arrested, while Sajan Singh, who is currently lodged in Faridkot jail, was nominated in the case, police said.

Sharing details, Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gagan Ajit Singh said that a police team on patrol received a tip-off that a group of armed youths had assembled at a closed rice sheller near Tiwana Kalan village and were allegedly planning to commit a crime in Jalalabad.

“Acting on the information, police raided the premises and apprehended five accused, including a juvenile. During the investigation, another accused, Paramjit, was nominated and arrested. Police recovered three pistols, six magazines, four live cartridges, two sharp-edged weapons, 760 grams of heroin and ₹2.5 lakh suspected drug money from their possession, the SSP said.

A case has been registered at Jalalabad City police station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The SSP said Aman has six criminal cases, including those under the Arms Act and the NDPS Act, while Sajan is involved in seven criminal cases related to theft, robbery, dacoity and the Arms Act.

Police are probing the gang’s backward and forward links to identify others connected with the network, the SSP said.