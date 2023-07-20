Morning walker’s gold earring snatched at gunpoint in Panchkula

A 60-year-old woman’s gold earring was snatched at gunpoint while she was out for a morning walk in Sector 3 on Tuesday. The Panchkula police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to get clues of the accused, who they say fled towards Mohali. (Getty image)

The victim, Darshana, a homemaker, said she, along with her daughter and another woman, were out for a morning walk in their neighbourhood in Sector 21 around 6.40 am.

While walking, they reached near the back gate of Tau Devi Lal stadium in Sector 3. There, two men on a motorcycle stopped near them and sought directions for the Panchkula civil hospital in Sector 6.

After guiding them, as Darshana turned to leave, one of the men suddenly pulled out a gun and snatched her gold earring, injuring her ear.

As he tried to snatch the second earring, she, along with her daughter and fellow walker, tried to take away his gun and raised the alarm, when the duo fled from the spot, Darshana told police.

On her complaint, a case was registered under Section 379-A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 5 police station. The police are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to get clues of the accused, who they say fled towards Mohali.