60-year-old woman succumbs to virus in Ludhiana, 32 test +ve

A 60-year-old woman succumbed to the coronavirus disease, while 32 people tested positive for the virus here on Saturday.

The woman, who lost the battle to the virus, was a resident of Shimlapuri. She had been admitted to the civil hospital in Ludhiana, where she breathed her last. With the deadly second wave of the virus ebbing, the district had not reported any fatalities on June 24 and June 25.

The district’s case count now stands at 86,856, of which 84,346 patients have recovered, 2,081 have succumbed and 429 cases remain active. Five patients are on ventilator support in the district. Active cases in the district remained below the 500-mark for the fourth consecutive day. The last time the active cases had been below the 500-mark was February 24, when the health department had reported 495 active cases.

The fresh cases include 16 patients with influenza-like symptoms and 10 patients from outpatient departments. The recovery rate has touched 97.11, while the death rate has dropped to 2.4%. Meanwhile, 17,219 people were vaccinated.

Another black fungus case detected

Yet another black fungus case was diagnosed at the district hospital on Saturday, which has pushed the district’s tally to 140. At present, 34 cases are active in the district, while eight people have succumbed to the deadly disease in the district so far.