61 pilgrims among 202 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; 49 infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 202 fresh Covid-19 cases that included 61 travellers in the past 24 hours, said officials on Saturday.

“Almost 88 of the 202 cases were reported from Jammu division and remaining 114 from Kashmir,” they said.

However, no Covid death was reported in the past 24 hours across the UT.

So far 4,479 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2294 in Kashmir—have died of Covid 19.

The fresh cases were reported from Srinagar 49, Baramulla 18, Budgam 12, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 9, Jammu 15, Rajouri 4, Doda 6, Kathua 1, Samba 1, and Reasi 61 (all of them travellers).

Health officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) on Saturday.

So far 58 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K.

88 cases detected in Jammu

The Jammu region comprising 10 districts recorded 88 Covid positive cases with most of them being reported from Reasi district, said officials.

The 61 cases recorded in Reasi were all pilgrims at the Katra railway station, who were sent back.