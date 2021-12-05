Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 61 pilgrims among 202 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; 49 infections in Srinagar
chandigarh news

61 pilgrims among 202 fresh Covid cases in Jammu and Kashmir; 49 infections in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 202 Covid cases that included 61 travellers in the past 24 hours; Sinagar logs 49 fresh infections, Baramulla 18
So far, 58 black fungus cases have been confirmed in Jammu and Kashmir. Srinagar reported 49 infections of the total 202 Covid cases reported on Saturday. (PTI File Photo/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 05, 2021 02:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 202 fresh Covid-19 cases that included 61 travellers in the past 24 hours, said officials on Saturday.

“Almost 88 of the 202 cases were reported from Jammu division and remaining 114 from Kashmir,” they said.

However, no Covid death was reported in the past 24 hours across the UT.

So far 4,479 persons—2185 in Jammu and 2294 in Kashmir—have died of Covid 19.

The fresh cases were reported from Srinagar 49, Baramulla 18, Budgam 12, Pulwama 6, Kupwara 6, Anantnag 3, Bandipora 11, Ganderbal 9, Jammu 15, Rajouri 4, Doda 6, Kathua 1, Samba 1, and Reasi 61 (all of them travellers).

Health officials said there was no new confirmed case of mucormycosis (black fungus) on Saturday.

So far 58 black fungus cases have been confirmed in J&K.

88 cases detected in Jammu

The Jammu region comprising 10 districts recorded 88 Covid positive cases with most of them being reported from Reasi district, said officials.

RELATED STORIES

The 61 cases recorded in Reasi were all pilgrims at the Katra railway station, who were sent back.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 1
Solar Eclipse 2021
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
Cyclone Jawad
India Covid-19 Cases
Omicron Covid-19 variant
HTLS 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP