610 arrested in Shimla police’s anti-drugs drive in 10 months

The Shimla police’s efforts to combat the growing menace of chitta, a drug derived from opium, have yielded significant results. Over the past 10 months, the police apprehended 610 individuals involved in chitta drug-related activities, marking a 140% increase in arrests compared to previous years. (Representational image)

The rise in drug addiction among the youth has raised significant concerns prompting the special cell of the Shimla police to intensify its campaign against chitta. In a recent operation, the special cell successfully seized 107.93 grams of chitta.

The tip-off indicated that the drug was being smuggled on a bus from Delhi. Subsequently, a thorough search of the bus led to the discovery of chitta in the possession of local youths. The police have registered a case against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shimla superintendent of police Sanjeev Gandhi reiterated the department’s commitment to combating chitta smuggling and drug addiction, which they consider a top priority.

